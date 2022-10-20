Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 20

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:05 a.m.: The United States, Britain and France raised the issue of Iran's alleged transfer of drones to Russia at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We expressed our grave concerns about Russia's acquisition of these UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] from Iran," Price said in a statement, Reuters reported. "We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure."

"We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," Price said.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.