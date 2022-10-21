Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:06 a.m.: Talks on extending a July deal that resumed Ukraine Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports are not making much progress because Russian concerns are not being taken into proper account, Russia's U.N. ambassador in Geneva said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Senior United Nations officials are negotiating with Russia to extend and expand the July 22 deal that could expire next month if an agreement is not reached.

"I wouldn't say that much has been achieved as a result of the latest consultations. The dialogue is continuing," Gennady Gatilov told reporters.

He reiterated Moscow's stance that Western sanctions were hamstringing its own exports of grain and fertilizer, even to poor countries that need the supplies.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainians turned off domestic appliances, wrapped themselves in blankets to keep warm and remained defiant Thursday as they faced the first nationwide electricity outages of the war against Russia.

In response to requests by the president and government, towns and cities restricted power supplies and limited electricity use so that energy companies could repair power facilities hit by a wave of Russian air strikes.

Cities including the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv in the northeast announced curbs on the use of electric-powered public transport such as trolleybuses and reduced the frequency of underground trains as winter looms.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.