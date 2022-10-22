Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 22

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

4:37 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said Russian forces continue to reinforce crossing points over the Dnipro River, and have completed a barge bridge alongside the damaged Antonovskiy bridge in Kherson. It's likely the first time in decades the Russian military has needed to utilize this kind of bridge. If the barge bridge sustains damage, the update said, it is almost certain Russia will seek to repair or replace damaged sections quickly, as their forces and crossing points over the Dnipro river come under increasing pressure in Kherson.

3:18 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that The Russian withdrawal from western Kherson Oblast has begun. Russian forces likely intend to continue that withdrawal over the next several weeks but may struggle to withdraw in good order if Ukrainian forces choose to attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demonstrably setting conditions for Russia to continue a protracted war in Ukraine, not for a negotiated settlement or offramp. Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian sources reported fighting northeast of Kharkiv City along the international border, on the Svatove-Kreminna frontline, and west of Lysychansk.

1:43 a.m.: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko insisted on Friday that Minsk was not preparing to enter the Ukraine conflict, Agence France-Presse reported.

The autocratic leader, a close ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin, was on a visit to inspect Belarus-made drones, which he said had the potential to cover the border with Ukraine.

"It would not be desirable for these (drones) to be used in Ukraine," the 68-year-old Lukashenko said. "After all, (Ukrainians) are our people."

On Friday he insisted Minsk did not want to become involved in any war.

"We are not planning to go anywhere. There is no war as of today. We do not need it," he said.

12:02 a.m.: A Russian employee of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) was killed after being mobilized to fight against Ukraine, despite his bank writing to the draft office seeking an exemption, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Timur Izmailov, 33, an IT specialist at Raiffeisen's Russian operations in Moscow, was conscripted on Sept. 23, two days after President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization order, and died on Oct. 13 after being hit by mortar fire, his lawyer Konstantin Yerokhin said.

Certain workers are exempt from the draft, including commercial bank employees to ensure the stability of the banking system.

But when Izmailov went to his recruitment office to explain that he was entitled to deferment, "The military commissar told him he was not on the deferment list, so he had to be mobilized," Yerokhin said.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.