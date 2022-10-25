Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1 a.m.: Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

12:30 a.m.: Ukrainian authorities are claiming increasing success in shooting down Iranian-built drones launched by Russia to terrorize the public, The Associated Press reported.

The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service said Monday that Ukraine’s forces have shot down 70% of the approximately 330 Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia has fired through Saturday.

12:01 a.m.: National leaders, development experts and CEOs gather in Berlin on Tuesday for a conference on what its hosts say must be a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild Ukraine after Russia's invasion, now entering its ninth month, Reuters reported.

The conference, hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the European Commission, will not involve concrete pledges of cash towards the estimated $750 billion reconstruction cost, a task the hosts compared in scale to the United States' Marshall Aid program for rebuilding Europe after World War II.

Thousands of people have been killed and homes and factories have been destroyed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, an act Western countries condemned as an imperialist land grab but which Moscow styles a "special military operation" to rid its neighbor of extremists.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.