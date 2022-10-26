Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:10 a.m.: Norway's counterespionage service has arrested a man who worked on a research project at a Norwegian university on suspicion that he is a Russian spy, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.



The man was arrested in the Arctic town of Tromsoe on Monday, public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday, citing the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).



The man arrived in Norway in 2021 posing as a Brazilian citizen, but deputy PST chief Hedvig Moe told NRK that police believe his real identity to be Russian.



The man, who was not identified, represents a "threat to fundamental national interests" of Norway, a member of NATO, and should be expelled, Moe said.



The detained man's lawyer, Thomas Hansen, told the Norwegian newspaper VG that his client denies any wrongdoing. The man has been ordered held for four weeks, VG reported.