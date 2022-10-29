Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 29

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:41 a.m.:

12:00 a.m.: A U.S. fighter in Ukraine detailed the horrors of war to a CBS News reporter. In an interview the American volunteer said “We are fighting pure evil. Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go to these villages. They need to see what’s been done to these people.” He said he witnessed Russians using white phosphorus munitions. “It comes down extremely slow. But there is nothing you can do and everything it touches, just incinerates.”

Some material for this article came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.