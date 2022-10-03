Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 3

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:03 a.m.: Germany, Denmark and Norway will supply 16 armored car artillery guns from next year to Ukraine, which is seeking to bolster its heavy military arsenal to fend off Russia, Berlin said, according to Agence France-Presse.

This announcement follows a visit this weekend to Ukraine by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, a first since the Russian invasion launched on February 24.

The three supplier countries have agreed to finance together the delivery of Zuzana-2 guns, of Slovak manufacture, for a cost of 92 million euros, specified the Ministry of Defense in Berlin. Ukraine is expected to start receiving them in 2023.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.