Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 30

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:20 a.m.:

12:10 a.m.: Russian Nuclear Threats Highlight Central Europe's Shelters: The period of peace that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union lulled governments into neglecting their civil protection plans. Shelters that once promised safety during the nuclear era are more commonly neglected, unsuitable, or museum relics of a bygone time. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.