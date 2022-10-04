Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 4

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:03 a..m.: Watch Ukrainian soldiers who were held captive by Russians reunite with their families.

12:05 a.m.: The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board will consider Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding on Thursday as Russia's war against the country continues, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

IMF staff have prepared the necessary documents and believe Ukraine has received sufficient financial assurances from its global partners to meet the IMF's debt sustainability requirements and qualify for further emergency funds, the sources told Reuters.

If approved, the funds would come from a new emergency lending program to address food shortages approved by the board last week.

IMF staff are slated to meet with Ukrainian authorities in Vienna the week of Oct. 17 for discussions about Ukraine's budget plans and monetary policies, one of the sources said. The discussions will follow higher-level meetings to take place during next week's annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF.

