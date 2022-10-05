Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 5

Olha Zaparozhchenko stands near the grave of her brother Ivan Shabelnyk, left, in the recently liberated village of Kapitolivka near Izium, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:30 a.m.: Amazon faces fines of up to $204,000 (12 million rubles) in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, news agencies reported on Tuesday, Reuters reported, in what would be a first penalty of this kind for the U.S. tech giant.

Russia has fined several other foreign tech firms for the same offense; part of what critics say is a wider campaign by the Kremlin to throttle the influence and reach of Western technology companies in Russia.

TASS quoted a Moscow court as saying that two cases had been drawn up against Amazon, both pertaining to a "violation of the procedure of restricting access to information" in accordance with Russian legislation.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

12:05 a.m.: Two women in Moscow-annexed Crimea, including Miss Crimea, were found guilty of discrediting the Russian army by singing a Ukrainian patriotic song in a video posted on social media, Agence France-Presse reported, quoting local authorities.

Olga Valeyeva, who won the Miss Crimea 2022 beauty pageant, and an unnamed friend sang the popular Ukrainian "Chervona Kalyna" song on a balcony.

A video of the women singing was posted on Instagram stories, which auto-deletes after 24 hours. Crimean police said Valeyeva was fined 40,000 rubles (about $680), while her friend was given a 10-day prison sentence.

Crimean police also posted a video of the women apologizing for singing the song, blurring their faces.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

