Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 6

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:05 a.m.: At the United Nations, Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south after staging referendums in the provinces, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday to incorporate the four regions into Russia. Ukraine says it will never accept an illegal seizure of its territory by force. Kyiv and the West said the referendums were rigged votes held at gunpoint.

12:02 a.m.: A U.S.-based luxury yacht broker is advertising for sale a 51-meter superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Igor Kesaev for about $29 million, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The proposed sale of the MySky yacht, which was disclosed in an advertisement emailed from the brokerage firm to undisclosed recipients on Sept. 14, comes amid concerns from Western governments and campaigners that billionaires like Kesaev have been able to work around a patchwork of international sanctions targeting their luxury assets such as yachts.

The EU and United Kingdom sanctioned Kesaev in April in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the EU citing his involvement in military weapons production and tobacco distribution in Russia, as well as links to the Russian government "and its security forces."

The United States has not sanctioned Kesaev, and the U.S. Treasury did not respond to requests for comment.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.