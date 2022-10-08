Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 8

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, published Friday, to set up a new operator for the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, following similar steps to seize other oil and gas projects with foreign participation, Reuters reported.

Exxon Mobil, with a 30% stake, was the operator of Sakhalin-1, a development in Russia's Far East. The largest U.S. producer has been trying to exit Russia operations since March, days after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Exxon declined to comment on Friday's decree.

In April, Exxon took a $4.6 billion impairment charge for exiting its Russian activities, leaving Sakhalin-1 operation open for a takeover from a partner. It also proceeded to reduce oil and gas production volumes and remove personnel from the country.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.