Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT

1:10 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said, according to The Associated Press.

Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

A passenger vehicle collided with the president’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.

The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.

The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

12:05 a.m.: The United States distanced itself on Wednesday from a visit by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson to Russia where WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remain jailed, Reuters reported.

Richardson, who has privately worked to secure the release of American detainees abroad, held meetings there this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"In this case we believe that any efforts that fall outside of that officially designated channel have the potential to complicate what is already an extraordinarily complicated challenge that we face," department spokesperson Ned Price told a news briefing.

He said the U.S. government has been in touch with the Richardson Center but said Richardson’s travel was not coordinated with the U.S. embassy in Moscow. The center specializes in negotiating releases of prisoners and hostages.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.