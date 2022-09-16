Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 16

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine.

1:17 a.m.: The European Union is prepared to extend a suspension of import duties on Ukrainian products, the bloc's trade commissioner said Thursday, seeking to support the country's hard-hit economy following Russia's invasion.

"If the situation required it, we would be ready to extend" it, Valdis Dombrovskis told Agence France-Presse in an interview. The EU introduced the suspension of duties in May, to last for a year.

Dombrovskis, from Latvia, was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of G-7 trade ministers at Neuhardenberg castle, in eastern Germany.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, also present at the talks, had requested an extension of the measure, said the commissioner.

Germany, Europe's top economy, had indicated it was ready to support an extension, he added.

