Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 2

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Geopolitical tensions simmered at the U.S. Open on Thursday as Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk refused the customary handshake at the net when Belarusian Victoria Azarenka defeated her 6-2 6-3 in the second round.

The pair exchanged a quick tap of the racket on Court 17.

It marked the latest uneasy moment at the year's final major tennis tournament, where Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians compete alongside one another against the backdrop of military conflict.

Belarus is being used as a key staging ground for Russia's war in Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation."