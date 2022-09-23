Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 23

Ukrainian soldiers fire in recently retaken Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sept. 22, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: The Czech Republic said Thursday it would not issue humanitarian visas to Russians fleeing their homeland to avoid mobilization, taking a different stance than some of its European Union peers.

"I understand that Russians are fleeing from the increasingly desperate decisions taken by Putin," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a statement obtained by Agence France-Presse.

"But those who are running away from their country because they do not want to fulfill a duty imposed by their own state do not meet the criteria for receiving humanitarian visas," he added.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG