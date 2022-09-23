Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 23

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: The Czech Republic said Thursday it would not issue humanitarian visas to Russians fleeing their homeland to avoid mobilization, taking a different stance than some of its European Union peers.

"I understand that Russians are fleeing from the increasingly desperate decisions taken by Putin," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a statement obtained by Agence France-Presse.

"But those who are running away from their country because they do not want to fulfill a duty imposed by their own state do not meet the criteria for receiving humanitarian visas," he added.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.