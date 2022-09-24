Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Russia is planning to spend a total of 34 trillion rubles ($600 billion) on national defense, security and law enforcement between 2022 and 2025 under its latest expenditure plan, a source familiar with finance ministry calculations told Reuters on Friday.

Russia is engaged in a costly military campaign in neighboring Ukraine, for which it has this week announced the mobilization of another 300,000 troops.

According to the latest figures, Russia will spend a total of 18.5 trillion rubles in 2022-25 on national defense, of which 4.7 trillion will be spent this year.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse, Reuters and The Associated Press.