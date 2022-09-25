Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was shocked at Israel's failure to give Kyiv antimissile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview made public Saturday.

Zelenskyy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. He has mentioned Israel's Iron Dome system, often used to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

"I don't know what happened to Israel. I'm honestly, frankly - I am in shock, because I don't understand why they couldn't give us air defenses," he said, according to Reuters.

Zelenskyy made the remarks in an interview with French reporters on Wednesday. His office released a recording of the interview Saturday.



Some information in this report came from Reuters.