Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:15 a.m.: Denmark warns of danger of spills from tankers carrying Russian oil, the Financial Times reports.

1 a.m.: Politicians in Bulgaria are crisscrossing the Balkan country of nearly 7 million to convince voters to cast ballots for them in snap parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

But one candidate, Ivan Kalchev, is not on the campaign trail, but the battlefield in Ukraine.

Kalchev traveled to Ukraine in early March to join up with the foreign legion organized by Kyiv, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on February 24.

12:30 a.m.: According to independent Russian media outlet Meduza, Russia plans to ban men of conscription age from leaving country beginning Wednesday, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Meduza said the ban will be announced at the end of referenda in the four occupied regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. However, Ukraine, the U.S. and their Western allies are calling the referenda sham votes and of no legal consequence. Any Russian annexation of Ukrainian land would not be globally recognized.

The news outlet cited two sources in the Kremlin saying that the most likely date the borders will be shut is Wednesday.

On September 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the army planned to mobilize 300,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of "partial mobilization" in Russia. Later, Meduza citing undisclosed sources, reported that Russia plans to mobilize 1.2 million conscripts for war against Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Russian proxies in the occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts have announced that between Friday and Tuesday, they will rush "referendums" on these areas joining Russia. This is a violation of international law.

12:01 a.m.: Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday that Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is "deeply concerned" about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.

Japan also added 21 Russian organizations such as science labs as the target of existing export bans, according to a government statement released after Monday's cabinet meeting, which formally approved the new sanction measures announced by the foreign minister at a Group of Seven meeting last week.

"Japan is deeply concerned about the possibility of nuclear weapons used during Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Matsuno also said in a media briefing, adding Japan will continue to work with the international society in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.