Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 27

12:30 a.m.: EU and U.S. envoys have expressed dismay at Serbia’s decision to sign a two-year pledge to consult with Moscow as much of the West seeks to isolate Russia over its escalating war on Ukraine, RFE/RL’s Balkan service reported.

Moscow’s closest ally in the Balkans even as it pursues EU membership, Belgrade has condemned Russia’s unprovoked invasion but staunchly resisted joining unprecedented Western sanctions that would curb trade, energy shipments, direct flights, and other links.

Alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on September 23, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic announced his signing of a “Plan of Consultations” through 2024 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said at a conference at Belgrade's Metropol Hotel on Monday that “the United States would like to hear some clarification of what this agreement or what this protocol really was.”

12:05 a.m.: Voting in annexation polls organized by Russia-installed authorities in four parts of Ukraine is set to close Tuesday as the Ukrainian government and its western allies reject the polls as a sham.

“We stand with our partners around the world in rejecting whatever fabricated outcomes Russia announces,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday.

“As far as what we are doing, we are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia, along with our allies and partners, in response to these actions that we’re seeing currently if they move forward with annexation,” Jean-Pierre said. “We’ve been very clear about that.”

The voting began Friday in the Russian-controlled Luhansk and Kherson regions, and in occupied areas of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. In some instances, Russian soldiers have been going door to door to order Ukrainians to vote at gunpoint.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported heavy fighting in several areas of Ukraine as he gave his nightly address Monday.

“The situation is particularly intense in the Donetsk region,” he said. “We are doing everything to curb the enemy activity. That is where our number one goal is right now, as Donbas is still the number one goal for the occupiers.”

Zelenskyy called Russia’s mobilization of 300,000 reservists “a sincere attempt to give commanders on the ground a constant stream of cannon fodder.”

