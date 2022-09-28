Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 28

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine.

12:30 a.m.: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he intends to impose new sanctions over Russia's "sham" referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine.

"Canada does not and will not ever recognize the results of these sham referendums or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories," Trudeau said in a statement.

12:01 a.m.: Sabotage is suspected in multiple ruptures of the two Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

"The leaks are under investigation. There are initial reports indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Tuesday. "But if it is confirmed, that's clearly in no one's interest."

"I'm not going to speculate on the cause" of the leaks, replied White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to questions about the incident, adding that she had nothing to report on whether the United States had been requested by European officials to help determine the cause of the ruptures.

The 1,222 kilometer-long Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been, until recently, a major source of gas for Germany. Nord Stream 2, which is 1,234 kilometers in length, has yet to go into commercial operation. VOA's Chief National Correspondent Steve Herman has this report with contributions from VOA's White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara and VOA’s State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching. ​

Some information in this report came from Reuters.