Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 3

1:15 a.m.: U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died Tuesday at 91 at a Moscow hospital.

12:02 a.m.: A senior Russian diplomat warned Washington on Friday against supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine, noting that the U.S. is balancing on the edge of direct involvement in the conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also pointed to the country's military doctrine that envisages the use of nuclear weapons in case of a threat to the existence of the Russian state.

"We have repeatedly warned the U.S. about the consequences that may follow if the U.S. continues to flood Ukraine with weapons," Ryabkov said. "It effectively puts itself in a state close to what can be described as a party to the conflict."

He emphasized that Russia will push its offensive in Ukraine until it reaches its aims.