Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 5

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:01 a.m.: The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) authorized the movement of three outbound vessels carrying a total of 49,250 metric tons of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to a statement shared by VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer.

The three commercial vessels authorized to move Monday are:

My Meray from Chornomorsk to Egypt carrying 30,000 metric tons of corn; Golden Yara from Pivdennyi/Yuzhny to Mersin, Turkey, carrying 13,500 metric tons of wheat; Baron from Odesa to Ambarli, Turkey, carrying 5,750 metric tons of corn.

Destinations indicated are based on information received at the JCC and may change based on commercial activity.

As of Sunday, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 2,076,280 metric tons. A total of 187 voyages (100 inbound and 87 outbound) have been enabled so far.

The joint teams plan 15 inspections Monday, eight on inbound vessels and seven on outbound.