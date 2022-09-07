Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:45 a.m.: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow had sent a request to the International Atomic Energy Agency, or the IAEA, requesting “additional explanations” on some areas in their report from a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Reuters reported, citing the Interfax news agency.

1:15 a.m.: A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine.

“The information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition,” Pentagon press secretary, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. “I’m not able to provide any more details than that at this point in time. But it does demonstrate and is indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in, in terms of its logistics and sustainment capabilities as it relates to Ukraine.”

A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military “continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.”

The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there were no indications that the arms purchase had occurred yet or that any North Korean munitions had made it onto the Ukrainian battlefield. Still, he said the talks alone were “just another indication of how desperate Putin's becoming.”

12:05 a.m.: Five commercial vessels carrying a total of 129,538 metric tons of grain and other food products are expected to move Wednesday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The five vessels that the Joint Coordination Center has authorized to move are:

Seaguardian from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Cartagena, Spain, carrying 62,266 metric tons of barley, wheat, and sunflower seed.

Super Henry from Odesa to Kenya, carrying 51,400 metric tons of wheat.

Dignity from Chornomorsk to Turkey, carrying 8,200 metric tons of sunflower seed.

Eliana from Chornomorsk to Tekirdag, Turkey, carrying 5,200 metric tons of sunflower oil.

Kaptan Cevdet from Chornomorsk to Bandirma, Turkey, carrying 2,472 metric tons of soya beans.

As of Tuesday, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 2,212,972 metric tons. A total of 204 voyages (108 inbound and 96 outbound) have been enabled so far.

