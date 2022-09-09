Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) on Thursday authorized the movement of four outbound vessels carrying a total of 58,800 metric tons of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The four commercial vessels authorized to move Friday are:

Super Bayern from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Egypt carrying 33,000 metric tons of corn.

A-line from Chornomorsk to Egypt, carrying 10,700 metric tons of corn.

Lucky from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Piraeus, Greece, carrying 6,000 metric tons of corn and 4,400 metric tons of barley.

Sevil from Chornomorsk to Constanţa, Romania, carrying 4,700 metric tons of rapeseed.

In addition, one more vessel whose scheduled departure Thursday was delayed is expected to move Friday, Kiran America from Chornomorsk to China, carrying 30,000 metric tons of barley and 20,000 metric tons of corn.

As of Thursday, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 2,376,291 metric tons. A total of 227 voyages (122 inbound and 105 outbound) have been enabled so far.