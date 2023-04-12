Latest in Ukraine: India Says Ukraine Requested Medical Supplies

New developments:

Russia’s defense ministry said it conducted a successful test launch of what it called an “advanced” intercontinental ballistic missile.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns told an audience at Rice University that deepening isolation from the West as a result of its invasion of Ukraine puts Russia at “risk of becoming an economic colony of China,” Reuters reported.

World Bank President David Malpass said Western European governments will need to contribute money in order to achieve the sums needed to rebuild Ukraine after the war

India said Wednesday that Ukraine has asked for its help in the form of humanitarian supplies, including medicine and medical equipment.

India’s foreign ministry said the request came in a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered during a visit to India by Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova.

The Indian foreign ministry statement said Dzhaparova also mentioned during her talks that rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure could represent an opportunity for Indian companies.

Dzhaparova tweeted during his visit that Ukraine is counting on India “being on the right side at a historic moment.”

Zelenskyy, in his nightly address Tuesday, called on the people of Ukraine and Ukraine’s allies to not lose focus or relax at this stage of the conflict.

“We managed to do a lot together with our partners to protect people, Ukraine, and the whole of Europe, but this doesn't mean it's time to rest on our laurels,” Zelenskyy said. “The path is ahead. The movement is ahead, something that requires no less unity from us than before, no less focus than before.”

Some material in this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.