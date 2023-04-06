Latest in Ukraine:  Macron Urges Xi to Help Bring Ukraine Peace Talks 

New developments:

Kremlin says decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus was prompted by NATO expansion toward Russia

Swedish prosecutor investigating Nord Stream pipeline blasts in September tells Reuters “the clear main scenario” is that a state sponsored group was responsible

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland, updating leaders there on the war in Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian refugees who fled after Russia’s full-scale invasion.



French President Emmanuel Macron encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use China’s relationship with Russia to help bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Macron told Xi as they met Thursday in Beijing that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has harmed international stability.

"I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron said.

China has proposed a multi-part peace plan for Ukraine that includes a call for upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, but it does not call on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have said they will only engage in peace talks if Russia withdraws all its military, while Russia has insisted that Ukraine recognize areas that Russia has claimed to annex.

Zelenskyy in Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited neighboring Poland Wednesday, giving leaders there an update on the war in Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian refugees who fled after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said the situation for Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut remains difficult and that “corresponding decisions” would have to be taken if Kyiv’s troops were at risk of being surrounded by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy discussed the state of the war with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as international support and cooperation for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked Poland for what he characterized as its historic assistance to the Kyiv government.

Duda said Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine that must be punished.

"Today we are trying to get for Ukraine … additional guarantees, security guarantees, which will strengthen Ukraine's military potential," the Polish president noted.

Poland has been a key ally for Ukraine. The U.N. refugee agency says there are 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have registered for temporary protection status in Poland.

Poland also has served as a main hub for other Ukrainian partners to send in military and humanitarian aid.

