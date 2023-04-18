Latest in Ukraine: Putin Visits Two Ukrainian Regions

New developments:

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland meets with the Ukrainian prosecutor general as they discuss efforts to punish those responsible for committing war crimes during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Iraq offers to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to try and find an end to the war, but Ukraine's top diplomat rejects the offer.

An outspoken Kremlin critic is sentenced to 25 years in prison for denouncing Russia's war on Ukraine. Vladimir Kara-Murza regards the harsh sentence as recognition of his work.

Russia said Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin visited the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk where he received reports from military commanders.

The Kremlin released a video showing Putin telling commanders it was important for him to hear their opinions and to “exchange information.”

Kherson, in eastern Ukraine, and Luhansk in southern Ukraine, are two of the regions Putin claimed to annex in September in a move that was overwhelmingly rejected by the U.N. General Assembly.

Ukrainian Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, in an apparent reference to Putin’s visit, tweeted Tuesday about the Russian leader touring “the occupied and ruined territories to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time.”

Also Tuesday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations issued a joint statement calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “serious violation of international law” and demanding Russia immediately withdraw its troops without conditions. The G-7 ministers also pledged to keep Russian assets in their jurisdictions frozen “until there is a resolution of the conflict that addresses Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Ukrainian grain

Monday European Union ambassadors in Brussels discussed a decision by some member states to temporarily ban imports of grain and other items from Ukraine.

Slovakia on Monday joined Poland and Hungary in announcing a ban on some food imports from Ukraine, with other central and eastern European countries saying they may follow suit.

The three countries argue a glut of low-priced agricultural imports is hurting their local farmers. Poland and Hungary on Saturday said their bans will remain in effect through June 30.

Spokespersons for the EU's executive arm said Monday a solution must be found that respects the EU legal framework, The Associated Press reported.

Lavrov in Brazil

Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Moscow wants a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine.

At a news conference with Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in Brasilia, Lavrov thanked his counterpart for "understanding of the genesis of the situation in Ukraine." He added that Russia had "an interest" in the conflict ending as soon as possible.

Russia has reiterated that any peace negotiation in Ukraine must acknowledge the "realities" of Russia's unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian provinces.

Russia says it was forced to intervene in Ukraine to defend Russian speakers from persecution and prevent the West from using Ukraine as a springboard to threaten Russia's security.

Kyiv and the West say these are baseless pretexts for a war of conquest where war crimes have been committed.

The White House sharply criticized Brazil for meeting with Lavrov in person, while only speaking to Ukrainian officials by phone.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda" on Ukraine without looking at the facts.

Brazil’s foreign minister pushed back on the criticism, saying of Kirby, "I don't know how or why he reached that conclusion but I do not agree at all."

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.