Latest in Ukraine: Russia Attacks Kyiv, Commemorates Defeat of Nazi Germany

New developments:

United States to provide $1.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine, including air defenses and ammunition

Moscow's famed Red Square parade Tuesday on Russia's Victory Day will take place amid ramped-up security due to Russian fears of Ukrainian attacks. Many other Russian regions are canceling their V-Day celebrations as the war overshadows Russia's most important anniversary.

A survey published by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation Monday shows that more than 67% of Ukrainians say the war with Russia can end only after a Ukrainian victory. Also, 82% of the respondents say there's no difference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazi Germany.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s capital with a barrage of missiles Tuesday, while in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to preside over a military parade commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Ukrainian officials said the country’s air defense systems destroyed most of the Russian missiles involved in the attack and that there were no casualties or major damage reported.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv's city military administration, said on Telegram that the attack was the fifth targeting the capital since the start of May and that Russia was trying to “kill as many civilians as possible on this day.”

Thousands of people were expected to line the streets in Moscow’s Red Square for the Victory Day holiday, one of the most important in Russia.

Meanwhile in Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her latest visit Tuesday and expressed European solidarity with Ukraine.

“Good to be back in Kyiv where the values we hold dear are defended every day,” she tweeted. “So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe.”

Von der Leyen welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s move to make May 9 Europe Day in Ukraine to note Europe’s support in Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

“Today, I signed the relevant decree, and every year from tomorrow, May 9, we will commemorate our historic unity — the unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism and will defeat ruscism,” Zelenskyy said Monday.

The term “ruscism” was coined by Ukrainians to describe the Russian state under the current rule of President Vladmir Putin — roughly, Russian fascism.

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.