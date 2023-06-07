Latest in Ukraine: Zelenskyy Says Dam Destruction Affecting Drinking Water Access

Latest developments:

China’s foreign ministry expresses concern about the humanitarian, economic and ecological consequences after the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says the global economy has begun to improve, but that there are risks to the recovery and the impact of the war in Ukraine "remains a key concern."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday hundreds of thousands of people were “without normal access to drinking water” a day after the rupture of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy tweeted that the destruction of the dam was “absolutely deliberate” as he blamed Russian forces and further accused Russia of not acting to help those living in areas under Russian control now dealing with the effects of flooding.

Ukrainian authorities said more than 17,000 people were being evacuated from areas along the Dnipro River with about 40 towns and villages flooded in areas under Ukrainian control.

More than 900 people were evacuated from areas occupied by Russia.

"The dam's structure is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding," Britain's defense ministry said in its daily assessment Wednesday.

The two sides blamed the other for the destruction of the dam located about 70 kilometers east of Kherson in a part of Ukraine that Russia has controlled for more than a year.

In Washington, the White House said Tuesday it could not say conclusively what caused the destruction of the massive dam but was assessing reports that the blast was caused by Russia.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure must stop.

“Today’s tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people,” he told reporters. “The floodgates of suffering have been overflowing for more than a year. That must stop.”



Consequences

Both Ukraine and Russia asked the U.N. Security Council to meet in an emergency session, where each blamed the other side for the destruction.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the meeting that the magnitude of the catastrophe would be fully realized only in the coming days, but it would have “grave and far-reaching consequences” for thousands of people on both sides of the front lines in southern Ukraine who have lost homes, livelihoods and safe drinking water.

“The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam is possibly the most significant incident of damage to civilian infrastructure since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022,” Griffiths told council members.

He reiterated that international humanitarian law protects facilities such as dams, because their destruction can cause severe loss for the civilian population.

Griffiths also expressed concern about the risk of the floodwaters moving landmines or spreading contamination from explosive weapons, further endangering civilians.

The dam supplied water to a swath of southern Ukraine's agricultural territory and the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, as well as cooling the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The Kakhovka reservoir, which is formed by the dam, provides water to cool ZNPP’s reactors and spent fuel pools.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Tuesday the reservoir’s water levels had been falling throughout the day Tuesday, but the site has backup options, and there is no immediate risk to the nuclear plant’s safety.

Grossi, who will go to Ukraine next week, said a cooling pond next to the site could provide sufficient water “for some months” and called on all sides in Ukraine to ensure that it “remains intact.”

Russia seized control of the ZNPP early in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Grossi has repeatedly highlighted the potential for a nuclear disaster if the area is not safeguarded.

U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer contributed to this report. Some information came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.