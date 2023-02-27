Accessibility links

Launch of Space Station Crew Postponed

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour sits on pad 39A after the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Feb. 27, 2023.

NASA and SpaceX postponed a planned Monday launch of a four-member crew to the International Space Station due to a ground systems issue.

The decision came less than three minutes before the spacecraft was due to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

A backup launch date had already been set for early Tuesday.

The four-person crew includes two Americans, one Russian and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Al-Neyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev gesture ahead of NASA's planned SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Feb. 26, 2023. The launch was then postponed.
NASA said their planned six-month mission includes a range of scientific experiments including studying how materials burn in microgravity, collecting microbial samples from outside the space station and “tissue chip research on heart, brain, and cartilage functions.”

