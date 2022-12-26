Native Americans
Law Protects Export of Sacred Native American Items From US
Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses.
President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act on December 21, a bill that had been introduced since 2016. Along with stiffer penalties, it prohibits the export of sacred Native American items from the U.S. and creates a certification process to distinguish art from sacred items.
The effort largely was inspired by pueblo tribes in New Mexico and Arizona who repeatedly saw sacred objects up for auction in France. Tribal leaders issued passionate pleas for the return of the items but were met with resistance and the reality that the U.S. had no mechanism to prevent the items from leaving the country.
"The STOP Act is really born out of that problem and hearing it over and over," said attorney Katie Klass, who represents Acoma Pueblo on the matter and is a citizen of the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma. "It's really designed to link existing domestic laws that protect tribal cultural heritage with an existing international mechanism."
The law creates an export certification system that would help clarify whether items were created as art and provides a path for the voluntary return of items that are part of a tribe's cultural heritage. Federal agencies would work with Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians to outline what items should not leave the U.S. and to seek items back.
Information provided by tribes about those items would be shielded from public records laws.
While dealers and collectors often see the items as art to be displayed and preserved, tribes view the objects as living beings held in the community, said Brian Vallo, a consultant on repatriation.
"These items remain sacred, they will never lose their significance," said Vallo, a former governor of Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico. "They will never lose their power and place as a cultural item. And it is for this reason that we are so concerned."
Tribes have seen some wins over the years:
— In 2019, Finland agreed to return ancestral remains of Native American tribes that once called the cliffs of Mesa Verde National Park in southern Colorado home. The remains and artifacts were unearthed by a Swedish researcher in 1891 and held in the collection of the national Museum of Finland.
— That same year, a ceremonial shield that vanished from Acoma Pueblo in the 1970s was returned to the tribe after a nearly four-year campaign involving U.S. senators, diplomats and prosecutors. The circular, colorful shield featuring the face of a Kachina, or ancestral spirit, had been held at a Paris auction house.
— In 2014, the Navajo Nation sent its vice president to Paris to bid on items believed to be used in wintertime healing ceremonies after diplomacy and a plea to return the items failed. The tribe secured several items, spending $9,000.
—In 2013, the Annenberg Foundation quietly bought nearly two dozen ceremonial items at an auction in Paris and later returned them to the Hopi, the San Carlos Apache and the White Mountain Apache tribes in Arizona. The tribes said the items invoke the spirit of their ancestors and were taken in the late 19th and 20th centuries.
The STOP Act ties in with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act that requires museums and universities that receive federal funds to disclose Native American items in their possession, inventory them, and notify and transfer those items to affiliated tribes and Native Hawaiians or descendants.
The Interior Department has proposed several changes to strengthen NAGPRA and is taking public comment on them until mid-January.
The STOP Act increases penalties for illegally trafficking Native American human remains from one year to a year and a day, thus making it a felony on the first offense. Trafficking cultural items as outlined in NAGPRA remains a misdemeanor on the first offense. Penalties for subsequent offenses for both increase from five years to 10 years.
New Mexico U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, who introduced the House bill, said time will tell whether the penalties are adequate.
"We should always look at the laws we pass as not static but as living laws, so we are able to determine improvements that can be made," she said.
Leigh Kuwanwisiwma, the former cultural preservation director for the Hopi Tribe, said the enhanced penalties are helpful. But he wants to see countries embrace a principle of mutual respect and deference to the laws of sovereign Native American nations when it comes to what's rightfully theirs. For Hopi, he said, the items are held by the community and no one person has a right to sell or give them away.
The items can be hard to track but often surface in underground markets, in museums, shows, and auction house catalogs, Vallo said.
He said Finland, Germany and the U.K. shared intentions recently to work with U.S. tribes to understand what's in their collections and talk about ways to return items of great cultural significance.
"I think if we can make some progress, even with these three countries, it sends a strong message that there is a way to go about this work, there is a mutual reward at the end," he said. "And it's the most responsible thing to be engaged in."
Native American News Roundup Dec. 18-24, 2022
Here is a summary of Native American-related headlines in the U.S. this week:
Winter storm blasts Rosebud Indian Reservation
The Rosebud Indian Reservation in south central South Dakota was crippled this week by a storm system that brought record snow, high winds and dangerously cold temperatures.
Major highways in South Dakota reopened, but local media reported that some commercial trucks remained stuck in snow drifts.
CBS affiliate KELOLAND TV Tuesday reported that Rosebud officials said five people had died and more than 100 families had run out of propane to heat their homes.
“My niece’s family, with babies all six years old and under, have been running high fevers and ran out of supplies,” tribe member Evelyn Red Lodge told VOA from her home in Rapid City, about 300 kilometers away from the reservation. “Their uncles are walking supplies to them in dangerous wind chills far from the main road.”
An estimated 20,000 residents live on Rosebud, which spans just over 5,100 square kilometers in the Great Plains.
Facing a shortage of snow removal equipment, the tribe has had to rely on community members to check on elders, shovel snow and share food and supplies.
“I sat with an unresponsive, critical diabetic patient here at the apartments on the third day of the storm for six hours while emergency personnel fight to get here,” said Conrad Eagle Feather in the town of Mission. “We have people trying to walk for supplies, 10 to 15 miles (16 to 24 kilometers) one way.”
Rosebud tribal president Scott Herman issued a statement on Facebook saying he had called on federal and state authorities to help provide personnel and equipment.
In response to complaints that the state wasn’t doing enough to help, South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety issued a press release outlining services it has provided tribes since last week. These included sending two snow loaders to Rosebud and coordinating with the state transportation agency to deliver propane, firewood, and food.
Native American Church to Washington: Help save our peyote
Native American Church leaders say that increased land and resource development in Texas has taken a toll on the quality and quantity of the hallucinogenic peyote cactus and have called on Washington lawmakers for help.
Peyote is a succulent that contains psychoactive alkaloids. It only grows in southern Texas and a handful of states in northern Mexico.
As VOA has reported previously, Indigenous people have used it ceremonially and medicinally for centuries.
Peyote was banned in the United States in 1970, but the law was later amended to allow its use in religious ceremonies of the Native American Church.
Medical researchers cite growing evidence that psychedelics like peyote can help treat depression and other mental disorders. Two California cities have called for it to be legalized, and in November, Colorado decriminalized some psilocybin-containing drugs.
The Native American Church worries that legalizing these drugs will only further threaten peyote harvests. At an October listening session, Church leaders asked the U.S. government to help fund peyote habitat preservation programs and change language in the Farm Bill to give farmers incentives to alter the ways they clear brush for cattle grazing.
North Dakota tribe works to raise awareness about organ donations
Inspired by a young tribe member who received an artificial heart, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt, North Dakota, has added an organ donation box to tribal identification cards.
A 2014 study in the Journal of Community Health said that the rate of organ donations among American Indians and Alaska Natives is lower than other U.S. racial or ethnic population in the country. The groups suffer disproportionately high rates of kidney disease, for which transplants are often the best treatment.
Study authors say the low rates of organ donation are due in part to traditional beliefs and burying practices, as well as mistrust in the health care system.
Native Americans slam Avatar 2 film as racist
Native American groups are calling for a boycott of the recently released “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a science fiction film the Los Angeles Times describes as a “fictional retelling of the history of North and South America in the early Colonial period.”
The sequel to the 2009 hit “Avatar” tells the story of a Na’vi family, the Sullys, who live on a fictional moon, Pandora. Humans have invaded and colonized Pandora because their planet Earth is dying. The family is displaced from its home and flees in exile to the underwater world of another tribe, the Metkayina.
“Europe equals Earth,” the Times quotes director James Cameron from a 2010 interview. “The Native Americans are the Na’vi. It’s not meant to be subtle.”
In the 2010 interview, Cameron said the Avatar franchise was inspired by the Lakota, whom he called a “dead end society” that should have fought harder against colonization.
Native American News Roundup Dec. 11-17, 2022
Here is a summary of some of the top Native American-related news stories this week:
Biden to Sign Bill Repealing Archaic Indian Laws
The House of Representatives has passed legislation to repeal 11 obsolete federal laws that are discriminatory to Native Americans. Among them is an 1847 law giving agents permission to withhold money and goods from any Indians possessing or under the influence of alcohol.
Another 1893 law allowed the Interior secretary to withhold rations, money, and other benefits from Native American parents or guardians who refused to send their children to school.
Republican Senator Mike Rounds first introduced the Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes (RESPECT) Act in 2019.
“Throughout history, Native Americans have been subjected to unfair treatment from our federal government, including the forced removal of their children from their homes,” Rounds said. “Clearly, there is no place in our legal code for such measures, and it is appalling these laws are still in our federal code. I am pleased this bipartisan, commonsense legislation is heading to the president’s desk to be signed into law.”
Michigan Tribes Sign Great Lakes Fishing Rights Deal
Four Native American tribes have reached a deal with state and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for areas of Lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior that were ceded by tribes in an 1836 treaty in exchange for hunting and fishing rights.
The proposal sets zones where tribal fishing crews would be allowed to operate and areas where commercial fishing would be banned.
Tensions between tribal commercial fishing operations and sports fishermen led to a fishery management pact in 1985. It was updated in 2000 but was set to expire.
The Bay Mills Indian Community, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians have all signed on to the deal, which would extend the pact for another 24 years. It has now been sent to a federal judge for approval.
“We've reached an agreement that's consistent with what's been in place for 37 years but reacts to a changed fishery,” Grand Traverse Band attorney Bill Rastetter said. “It won't create any burden on state-licensed fishers. The harvest limits will remain in place.”
South Dakota Prosecutors Drop all Charges Against Lakota Activist
The state of South Dakota has dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization who was arrested during protests against then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore in 2020, the group announced Tuesday.
NDN Collective president Nick Tilsen was charged with robbery and the assault of a police officer after allegedly taking a shield from a National Guard soldier.
Tilsen said in a statement that the dismissal of charges shows they were “bogus from the start,” and “fueled by white fragility and fear of Indigenous power.”
Court documents show that the charges were dismissed nearly a month ago. So why did Tilsen wait so long to announce it?
“Last time we had a deal, the state prosecutor’s office pulled it after we talked to the media,” he told VOA via email. “We waited a few weeks before going public this time.”
Native Student Wins Right to Appeal First Amendment Rights Lawsuit
A federal appeals court has revived a First Amendment lawsuit brought by a Native American student who says she was banned from attending her 2019 high school graduation ceremony because she had decorated her cap with beading and an eagle feather, a symbol sacred to Native Americans.
Larissa Waln, a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate of South Dakota, said the Dysart, Arizona, school district violated her right to free speech and free exercise of religion, while it allowed another student to wear a “breast cancer awareness” sticker on his graduation cap.
In reviving Waln’s suit, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco acknowledged Native Americans have a long history of wearing eagle feathers “in times of great honor.”
“Plaintiff adequately has alleged that the District violated her First Amendment rights to the free exercise of religion and to the freedom of speech,” ruled the judge. “Whether Plaintiff can prove her claims is not before us. But the district court erred by dismissing her complaint.”
Native Activists on Mascots: Retire Offensive School Mascots
Twenty-one states are considering or have banned altogether Native American-themed mascots from public schools. New York is the latest. But school districts across the country still use Native mascots, and activists say that banning them is long overdue. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has our story:
Native American News Roundup Dec. 4-10, 2022
Here is a summary of some of the top stories related to Native Americans this week:
Senate passes bill to lock stolen Indigenous artifacts inside U.S. borders
The U.S. Senate has approved legislation criminalizing the theft, trafficking and export of illegally obtained Native American, Native Alaskan or Native Hawaiian remains and ceremonial objects.
H.R.2930, the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act of 2021 (STOP Act), supplements the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which banned the trafficking of Indigenous remains, funerary and sacred artifacts.
The bill does not ban the general trade in Native art and artifacts made for commercial purposes. But it does ban the export of sacred items stolen from tribal land.
“There is a clear difference between supporting American Indian art ethically and legally as opposed to dealing or exporting items that tribes have identified as essential and sacred pieces of their cultural heritage,” said Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich, who with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has pushed this bill since 2016.
The new measure also increases from five years to 10 years the maximum prison term for violators.
Study shows restoring Indigenous fire practices could thwart climate-Induced wildfires
A new study led by Southern Methodist University suggests that the Indigenous practice of setting small, controlled fires to revitalize wildfire-prone lands could help mitigate effects of climate change that contribute to wildfires.
A research team including four members of federally recognized tribes studied “cultural burning” through a network of more than 4,800 fire-scarred trees in Arizona and New Mexico, homelands of the Apache, Navajo and Jemez tribes.
Over a 400-year period, the study found that the typical climate-fire pattern includes one to three years of above-average rainfall — which allows vegetation to grow — followed by a fire-fueling year of significant drought. But when Native American tribes conducted controlled burns, that pattern was broken.
The report comes just a week after the Biden administration announced the first-ever government-wide guidance for federal agencies to recognize and include Indigenous knowledge in federal research, policy and decision-making.
California tribes to Interior Department: Save our fish
The Center for Biological Diversity and the Pomo Tribes of California are calling on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency powers to invoke the federal Endangered Species Act on behalf of the hitch minnow, a fish that the Pomo call “chi.”
For thousands of years, the fish was central to the Pomo people’s diet and culture in the Clear Lake area of Northern California. Today, climate change, drought, pollution and predatory non-native fish have radically diminished the hitch minnow population.
“I remember catching chi as a young boy and now can only hope that my children will one day have that same experience,” said Jesse Gonzalez, vice chair of Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians. “If the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service doesn’t give the chi emergency endangered species protections, we fear that our future generations will never have that opportunity.”
Honors may be due Native Americans who fought in World War I
A team of researchers and historians is looking for Native American and Alaska Native soldiers who served in World War I who may be eligible for posthumous valor medals.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Sequoyah National Research Center is working with the George S. Robb Centre for the Study of the Great War at Park University in Missouri. Together, they have identified about 12,000 Native Americans who served between 1914 and 1921.
To qualify for a review of what, if any, other medals they might be due, service members must have received a Distinguished Service Cross/Navy Cross and/or the French Croix de Guerre with Palm or have been recommended for a Medal of Honor but were downgraded.
So far, the research team has identified two dozen Native Americans who qualify for a case review. That list includes Alaska Natives but no Native Hawaiians.
“We have worked on the Modern Warriors of World War I database since 2017 and have yet to find any Native Hawaiians who served,” University of Arkansas archivist Erin Fehr told VOA.
More than 9,800 Hawaii residents served in World War I, according to a 1998 report by Hawaiian statistician Robert C. Schmitt. One hundred and two lost their lives.
Historic land deed shows Haudenosaunee traded Pittsburgh for cloth, weapons and tobacco
A 275-year-old document recently discovered in a rural Virginia courthouse sheds new light on how easily Native Americans were dispossessed of their land.
A James Madison University graduate student digitizing historic records held in the Augusta County, Virginia, courthouse discovered a 1749 deed showing that the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and its surrounding 60,000 hectares were purchased from six leaders of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy for cloth, clothing, blankets, guns, tobacco and four dozen mouth harps — small brass musical instruments held against the teeth and plucked to create a melody.
Native American Tribe Searches for Remains at California Construction Site
A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area.
Ancestors of the Wintu Tribe of Northern California were buried near the site, and tribal leaders said they didn't receive proper notification about construction plans from the Federal Highway Administration, which is in charge of the project.
The construction, which began in July, will create a 3,900-foot (1,190-meter) path, a parking area and restroom facilities near Redding, a small California city about 120 miles (190 kilometers) south of the Oregon border. It will be located off Interstate 5, one of the state's major north-south roads, with the path running along the Sacramento River. The project is a partnership among the highway administration, Redding and the Bureau of Land Management.
The Federal Highway Administration shared with The Associated Press a copy of the 2019 letter it says it sent to tribal leaders. But officials with the tribe say they never received a copy of it, nor any follow-up, before construction began. Federal law requires tribal consultation, and state law requires a review of whether a project could affect tribal cultural resources before proceeding with the construction of trails, highways, streets and other public areas.
City officials in Redding also sent the tribe a letter in September 2019 outlining the project and asking the tribe to respond within 30 days if it wanted to request consultation. Records provided by the city show Gary Rickard, the tribe's chairman, signed for the letter's delivery.
The dispute over whether the tribe was properly consulted comes as the Biden administration has pledged to make sure Native Americans have a stronger voice in decisions made by federal agencies.
"I made a commitment that my administration would prioritize and respect nation-to-nation relationships, and I'm going to make sure that happens," President Joe Biden said at a recent White House Tribal Nations Summit.
The Wintu Tribe of Northern California was originally made up of nine bands that historically have the Penutian language family in common. Today, the tribe has about 450 citizens, said Secretary Cindy Hogue.
The tribe first became aware of the trail construction through Robert Garcia, a monitor and tribal citizen who was walking near the site one day in August, said his niece Shawna Garcia, a council member-elect for the tribe.
In late October, Art Garcia, the tribe's cultural resources manager, found a bone fragment in the soil, and the county coroner's office was notified so an investigator could review whether it was human, the sheriff's department said in a release. The remains were deemed too small to be identifiable, the department said.
The federal government agreed to grant Art Garcia and other monitors about 1,000 hours to sift through the site for remains and artifacts.
So far, the team has found arrowheads, mortars and pestles, among other items, Shawna Garcia said. There were originally 12 monitors searching for remains and artifacts, and there were nine as of Tuesday, she said.
She said it's frustrating that the team is "still cleaning up a mess that" was a result of construction, referring to the sifting that remains to be done.
More possible remains have been found, and the coroner's office has ruled them nonhuman animal remains or indeterminate fragments. Hailey Collord-Stalder, a county deputy coroner investigator, said she last reviewed possible remains in early November.
Rickard, the tribe's chair, said the lack of early communication between the Federal Highway Administration and the tribe is uncommon compared with other talks between the tribe and governmental agencies, he said. The government should have been able to tell the risk of disturbing remains, Rickard added.
"You don't have to be an archaeologist to go out there and look and realize, oh, man, yeah, this is a village site," he said. "And when you have a village, people pass away and they bury them."
Construction halted in the area where the bone fragment was first found and temporarily at the end of the trail but was ongoing elsewhere, a highway administration spokesperson said.
The Federal Highway Administration's 2019 letter stated the tribe had 30 days to respond with information about cultural resources within the project site. The agency addressed it to former chair Wade McMasters, who had already left the job.
"Please inform us if your Tribe has a religious or cultural affiliation to resources that have been identified" in the project area, it reads. "Your knowledge of the area is of great value and your feedback is important."
Before construction began, a federally qualified archaeologist surveyed the location where the project was being proposed, the agency spokesperson said. And in June 2020, the city of Redding signed a document indicating that the agency was exempt from portions of a state law that requires agencies to assess whether projects could threaten resources including those of cultural significance to tribes.
The document says the "project has no potential to have a significant effect on the environment."
Even though the tribe isn't federally recognized, agencies are still required by state and federal law to contact them before beginning construction on a project like this, since they are considered a stakeholder, said Mark Hylkema, an archaeologist for the Santa Cruz district of California State Parks.
Agencies should also make multiple attempts to contact tribes if they don't get a response, including making phone calls, he said.
"It's good policy, and any agency knows that," Hylkema said.
The Federal Highway Administration may give the tribe more time to search through the remains, but construction of the trail is expected to wrap later this month, the spokesperson said.
Despite their frustrations, Art Garcia said, his team won't stop searching with the time they have left.
"We're not going to give up," he said.