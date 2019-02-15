Lawmaker: Citibank Is Urged to Freeze Gold Swap With Maduro

The team of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is asking Citibank not to claim gold that was put up as collateral for a loan to the government

of President Nicolas Maduro in a swap expiring in March, lawmaker Angel Alvarado said Friday.

Investment bank and financial services company Citigroup, which owns Citibank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States and close to 50 countries around the world have recognized Guaido as the country's legitimate leader.