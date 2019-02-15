Accessibility links

Lawmaker: Citibank Is Urged to Freeze Gold Swap With Maduro

FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro pumps his fist during a pro-government demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 12, 2019.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA — 

The team of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is asking Citibank not to claim gold that was put up as collateral for a loan to the government
of President Nicolas Maduro in a swap expiring in March, lawmaker Angel Alvarado said Friday.

Investment bank and financial services company Citigroup, which owns Citibank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States and close to 50 countries around the world have recognized Guaido as the country's legitimate leader.

