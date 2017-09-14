Lawmakers React to Potential Deal Between Trump and Democrats Over DACA

Has President Donald Trump reached a tentative agreement with Democratic lawmakers on a plan that would allow more than 800,000 people brought to the U.S. as children to legally stay?

Confusion erupted Thursday in Washington after Democrats announced they had reached broad agreement with the president Wednesday night. Trump subsequently said no deal is possible without more commitments to enhance security along the U.S.-Mexico border, though he also asserted an agreement with congressional leaders was "fairly close."

Here's how some lawmakers have reacted: