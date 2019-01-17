Accessibility links

Lawyers Again Urge ICC to Release Ex-Ivory Coast President

  • Associated Press
FILE - Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2019.

THE HAGUE — 

Defense lawyers are again appealing for the immediate release of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and an ex-government minister from detention at the International Criminal Court following their acquittal this week on charges of involvement in deadly post-election violence.

Thursday's filings are the latest salvo in legal wrangling between defense and prosecution lawyers over whether strict conditions should be imposed on Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude if they are freed to ensure they return to court. Prosecutors plan to appeal both men's acquittals.

FILE - Charles Ble Goude of Ivory Coast enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his initial appearance in The Hague, Netherlands, March 27, 2014.

Judges ordered the men released on Tuesday and again a day later after rejecting a prosecution request to impose strict conditions on their freedom. On Wednesday night prosecutors asked for the release to be suspended while an appeal on the issue is heard.

