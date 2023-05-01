Lawyers for Former US Fighter Pilot Fight His Extradition from Australia

Potential misconduct by the Australian Security Intelligence Organization could stop the extradition to the United States of a former fighter pilot who is accused of training the Chinese military.

Fifty-four-year-old Daniel Duggan wants a court in Sydney to temporarily suspend the case against him until an investigation by Australia’s Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security is completed.

The United States has accused Duggan of training Chinese fighter pilots in violation of the arms export control act. The former marine airman has been in custody since his arrest last October in the Australian state of New South Wales.

His lawyers have argued he’s been the victim of a conspiracy by the Australian Security Intelligence Organization and have claimed it “lured” Duggan back to Australia from China. He was then detained at the request of the U.S.

Duggan had applied for an Australian government job in aviation that needed security clearance. That was initially granted but was revoked soon after he returned to Australia.

His legal team wants the extradition case to be halted while an independent inquiry is carried out by the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, which reviews the activities of Australia’s six intelligence agencies.

The former U.S. marine pilot’s lawyer, Dennis Miralis, told reporters outside the court in Sydney Monday that the case was taking its toll on the former U.S. Marine Corps pilot.

“Dan is completely emotionally disturbed by the impact this continues to have on his children and his family. This matter, unfortunately, will continue to take some time before it can be resolved,” Miralis said. “Dan knows that all the steps that are being taken are intended to secure his rights and to protect him and to create a most favorable environment for him to be able to beat the extradition request from the U.S.”

The former marine airman is an Australian citizen who’s renounced his U.S. citizenship.

He denies breaking any law and has said he was training Chinese civilian not military pilots.

The Australian government approved a request for his extradition almost four months ago.

A magistrate in Sydney will decide if Duggan is eligible for extradition to the United States to face criminal charges.

The application by his legal team for proceedings to be suspended is scheduled to be heard in July. Lawyers for the U.S. government have said they intend to contest the so-called “stay application.”

Australia, the United States and Britain in recent months have launched a crackdown on former military pilots being recruited by China.