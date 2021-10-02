French, US Top Diplomats to Hold Talks October 5

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on October 5. The two will aim to work on restoring confidence between the two countries, said a statement issued by Le Drian's office.



Diplomatic relations between the United States and France hit a low point last month, after Australia cancelled a previous $40 billion submarine deal with France to build instead at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British

technology.



In retaliation, France briefly withdrew its ambassador to the United States, although the envoy has since returned to Washington.



U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have already held talks since the row over the submarine deal, pledging to begin "in-depth consultations" on bilateral relations.