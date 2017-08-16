At Least 2 Killed in Attack on Guatemala Hospital

Officials in Guatemala say at least two people have been killed and five arrested in an early morning shooting at one of the country's largest hospitals.

Roosevelt Hospital director Carlos Soto says that an unknown number of attackers entered the hospital and began shooting.

Astrid Villatoro says she was in the emergency room waiting for her son to get a x-ray on Wednesday when a bullet struck her in the foot. She says she saw another man shot in the face. Everyone scrambled for cover.

National Civil Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar says police arrested five presumed attackers in a vehicle several blocks from the hospital. They seized guns and ammunition.

The motive for the attack isn't immediately clear.

Police have been searching the hospital room by room.