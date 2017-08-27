Lebanese Army Declares Cease-Fire with IS on Syrian Border

The Lebanese army has announced a unilateral cease-fire in its fight against the Islamic State group along the border with Syria.

A statement from the army Sunday said the cease-fire began at 0400 UTC in order to allow for negotiations linked to the fate of nine Lebanese soldiers kidnapped in August 2014 and thought to be still held by the militants.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Syrian army, which are fighting the Islamic State group in the same area, have also announced cease-fires.

Thirty Lebanese soldiers and police were kidnapped when Islamic State militants took control of the Lebanese border town of Arsal three years ago.Four were killed by IS, a fifth died of his wounds and 16 were released in a prisoner swap in December 2015.

