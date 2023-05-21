Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Lebanese Army Says It Arrested Prominent Al-Qaida Leader

A Lebanese army soldier jumps off a military vehicle in Al Qulaylah in southern Lebanon, April 7, 2023. The army said on Saturday it had arrested a prominent al-Qaida leader in Deir Ammar town, northeast of the city of Tripoli.

The Lebanese army said on Saturday it had arrested a prominent al-Qaida leader in Deir Ammar town, northeast of the city of Tripoli.

The army identified the arrested man only as "T.M." and said in a statement that the arrest took place on Friday.

"T.M. is one of the most prominent leaders of al-Qaida and the founder of its cells in Lebanon," it added.

"He has also played a key role in establishing the terrorist Fatah al-Islam organization," the statement added, referring to an al-Qaida-inspired militant group that used to be active in Lebanon over a decade ago.

The Lebanese army said T.M. withdrew from the spotlight in late 2007 following a fierce battle between the military and Fatah al-Islam at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon.

He then returned to prominence after the rise of the Islamic State and Syrian militant group the Nusra Front, the army added.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG