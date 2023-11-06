Lebanon: Israeli Strike Kills Reporter's 4 Relatives

Four relatives of a journalist were killed Sunday in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the official Lebanese news agency said, adding that the journalist was also wounded.

The border area between the two countries has seen regular exchanges of fire, between the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7 attacks.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said the four victims were the sister of radio correspondent Samir Ayoub and her three grandchildren, aged 10, 12 and 14.

They were following the journalist's car in another vehicle when they were killed.

Ayoub later appeared on the local television channel Al-Jadeed, wearing a bloodstained shirt, and described pulling his niece from the car, the sole survivor of the five people inside it.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced the attack as an "abhorrent crime committed by the Israeli enemy," and saying the cars had been targeted by drones.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the foreign ministry cited Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib as saying he would bring the matter to the attention of the U.N. Security Council on Monday. Shortly after the incident, Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement said it fired Katyusha rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona in response to this "heinous crime."

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said late Sunday, "Hezbollah targets were attacked in the north in response to an anti-tank missile attack that killed an Israeli civilian," without specifying where the civilian died.

Hagari added that among the targets hit by Israel were "vehicles" and that aircraft destroyed the launch site for a long-range missile.

Earlier Sunday, four rescue workers were injured in an Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon that hit two ambulances, according to the association that owned the vehicles and state media.

NNA said an Israeli strike targeted two ambulances belonging to the Risala Scout association, which operates rescue teams and is affiliated with the Shiite Amal movement, a Hezbollah ally.

The association said, “A drone from the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted ... the two vehicles, causing moderate injuries to four paramedics.”

It said the attack took place at dawn when the two ambulances were called to evacuate wounded in the village of Tayr Harfa, three kilometers from the border with Israel.

The Israeli army said it had used a drone to target a "terrorist cell that attempted to fire from Lebanon toward the area of Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel."

It said troops had observed "two suspicious vehicles" in the area but said "the strike was directed at the terrorist cell and not at the vehicles."

Since October 7, at least 81 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to an AFP tally, including 59 Hezbollah fighters.

Hezbollah said three of its fighters were killed Sunday.

Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.

On October 13, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists, including two from AFP, were wounded while covering the cross-border fighting in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes.

Rising tensions on the border have raised concerns that Israel's war to destroy Hamas in Gaza could become a wider conflagration.

In his first speech since the fighting erupted between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah accused the United States on Friday of being "entirely responsible" for the war.