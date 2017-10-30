Leftist Candidates Dominate Local Elections in Macedonia

Candidates supported by Macedonia's left-led government have dominated local elections, preliminary results from Sunday's runoff show.



Results on the state electoral commission's website Monday gave government-backed candidates victory in 57 of 81 municipalities, including the capital, Skopje.

Candidates backed by the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE conservatives won five posts.



The election took place amid bitter rivalry between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's new Social Democrat-led government and VMRO-DPMNE, which had governed for a decade.



The first round was held Oct. 15. Past elections in Macedonia have been marred by claims of vote-rigging or voter intimidation.



But the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitored the elections, said the second round of voting showed ``respect for fundamental freedoms.''