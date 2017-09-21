Liberian President Confident in Her Country's Future

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is confident she has paved the way for the country to hold free and fair elections next month and for future leaders to maintain peace in the country.

In an exclusive interview with VOA Africa division's Peter Clottey, Sirleaf said that institutions are in place to ensure the country remains peaceful through and after the transition.

"We've established democracy," she said Wednesday, noting that she held elections even for positions within her own party during her 12 years as president.

"That's the way it ought to be. I've already done that. I've done all that it took to prepare them to be very competitive in the elections that are coming," she said.

Sirleaf has led the country since the elections in 2005, after the second civil war, but her legally mandated two terms are up. Twenty candidates from 26 different parties are running to replace her. They have been facing off in a series of public debates, a first for Liberia.

When asked whether she was concerned about transparency in the upcoming elections, Sirleaf said that Liberia's elections commission has already established its credibility, and that she fully expects elections to be free, transparent, and credible.

"Now there are bound to be some snafus, you know, some scuffles... competition brings, politics bring scuffles," she said. "We expect that... but in the end I think we're going to have a good election."

Speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, hours after a working lunch with other African leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump, Sirleaf said she was pleasantly surprised when, upon introducing herself to her American counterpart, he said he knew who she was.

A special relationship



"Liberia has a long historical, traditional, relationship with the United States," Sirleaf said. "That has not changed over time. From one administration to another that friendship has not changed."

Sirleaf also acknowledged support Liberia has received from the U.S. over the years, crediting Liberia's growth and stability with the strong relations between the two countries.

"What we see... is a changed Liberia — a Liberia that right now has functioning institutions that infrastructure has been restored, to a large extent. Democracy is now alive and well and functioning. And I think that has made them realize that it's a return on their investment. All they've put into Liberia that has made Liberia what it is today is something that they feel proud about and we feel proud about and again, strengthens the relationship," she said.

When asked what legacy she expected to leave in Liberia, Sirleaf said "The legacy of having taken a destroyed country — give it peace."

A changed country

The first female elected as leader of an African nation, Sirleaf took power in Liberia just two years after over a decade of civil wars as the country faced extreme debt and the challenge of rebuilding. In 2011, she was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for her successes in rebuilding infrastructure, negotiating settlements, and lift sanctions.

Sirleaf has, however, been criticized for her handling of the Ebola outbreak in her country. Her administration has also been under scrutiny, having been accused of widespread corruption — a point that a number of opposition candidates for president have used against her party.

Peter Clottey, VOA Africa Division, contributed to this report.