Liberian Runoff Vote on Nov. 7 With Weah Facing Boakai

Election authorities say Liberia's presidential runoff will take place Nov. 7.

Henry Flomo, National Elections Commission communications director, said Tuesday that former international soccer superstar George Weah will face Vice President Joseph Boakai in the second round.

Neither of the two men got more than 50 percent of the votes which is required by the constitution to win outright in the Oct. 10 polls. Weah got about 39 percent and Boakai won 29 percent of the votes.

The second round winner will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female president who is stepping down after two terms.

Views were mixed among Liberians calling into a Tuesday morning talk show. Some pledged support for the vice president, hoping he can continue Sirleaf's development achievements. Others supported Weah in hopes of change.