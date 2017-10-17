Accessibility links

Languages
Africa

Liberian Runoff Vote on Nov. 7 With Weah Facing Boakai

  • Associated Press
Electoral officials count ballot papers under a lantern light at the end of voting at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia, Oct. 10, 2017.
MONROVIA, LIBERIA — 

Election authorities say Liberia's presidential runoff will take place Nov. 7.

Henry Flomo, National Elections Commission communications director, said Tuesday that former international soccer superstar George Weah will face Vice President Joseph Boakai in the second round.

Neither of the two men got more than 50 percent of the votes which is required by the constitution to win outright in the Oct. 10 polls. Weah got about 39 percent and Boakai won 29 percent of the votes.

The second round winner will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female president who is stepping down after two terms.

Views were mixed among Liberians calling into a Tuesday morning talk show. Some pledged support for the vice president, hoping he can continue Sirleaf's development achievements. Others supported Weah in hopes of change.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG