Liberians Cast Ballots for New President

Voters in Liberia are casting their ballots in a presidential election that marks the West African nation's first fully democratic transition of power in more than 70 years.

The country's 2.1 million registered voters are choosing the successor to Nobel Peace laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female elected head of state, who is stepping down after serving two six-year terms, as mandated by Liberia's constitution.

Among the 20 candidates looking to replace President Sirleaf are her vice president, Joseph Bokai, football icon George Weah, opposition leader Charles Brumskine, and ex-Coca-Cola executive Alexander Cummings. Only one woman is vying for the presidency, while another woman, Jewel Howard Taylor, is the running mate of George Weah. Taylor is the ex-wife of former President and warlord Charles Taylor, who was convicted of war crimes in connection with his role in the conflict in neighboring Sierre Leone.

If no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote, which is expected, then the top two vote-getters will move on to a runoff to be held in November.

Sirleaf has led Liberia through a prolonged period of peace in the aftermath of a 14-year civil war that ended in 2003. But the country remains plagued by corruption, and is still trying to recover from the Ebola crisis that killed 5,000 people in 2014 and 2015.