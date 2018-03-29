Accessibility links

Lohan Fails to Convince Court Her Image Is in Video Game

  • Associated Press
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Los Angeles Superior court, charged with three misdemeanor counts stemming from a car crash on Pacific Coast Highway, March 18, 2013.
ALBANY, NEW YORK — 

It looks like "Game Over" for actress Lindsay Lohan in her state court fight against a software company for using what she claims is a likeness of her in a video game.

Lohan's lawyer argued before New York's top court that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. violated her right to privacy by incorporating "look-a-like" images of her in the game "Grand Theft Auto V."

But the state Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the satirical representations of "a modern, beach-going" young woman are not identifiable as Lohan. The court affirmed a ruling from a lower state appeals court dismissing her lawsuit.

Similar claims against Take-Two by "Mob Wives" television star Karen Gravano also were dismissed in a separate ruling.

A message left with Lohan's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

