Accessibility links

Languages
USA

liveLive Blog: State of the Union

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT. Trump is expected to highlight a strong economy and call for bipartisan action on immigration. The televised speech before a joint session of Congress comes a year after Trump took office and about a week after a three-day government shutdown spawned by a fight over the federal government budget and how to deal with hundreds of thousands of immigrants who years ago came to the country illegally as children.

FILE - Lights shine inside the U.S. Capitol Building as night falls in Washington.
Update
20:54 30.1.2018

Excerpts, as prepared for delivery, from Congressman Joe Kennedy’s Democratic Response to President Trump’s State of the Union.

Some excerpts:

We are here in Fall River, Massachusetts – a proud American city, built by immigrants.

From textiles to robots, this is a place that knows how to make great things. The students with us this evening in the auto shop at Diman Regional Technical School carry on that rich legacy.

Like many American hometowns, Fall River has faced its share of storms. But people here are tough. They fight for each other. They pull for their city.

It is a fitting place to gather as our nation reflects on the state of our union. This is a difficult task. Many have spent the past year anxious, angry, afraid. We all feel the fault lines of a fractured country. We hear the voices of Americans who feel forgotten and forsaken.

20:52 30.1.2018

20:38 30.1.2018

20:25 30.1.2018

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG