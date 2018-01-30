Excerpts, as prepared for delivery, from Congressman Joe Kennedy’s Democratic Response to President Trump’s State of the Union.

Some excerpts:



We are here in Fall River, Massachusetts – a proud American city, built by immigrants.



From textiles to robots, this is a place that knows how to make great things. The students with us this evening in the auto shop at Diman Regional Technical School carry on that rich legacy.



Like many American hometowns, Fall River has faced its share of storms. But people here are tough. They fight for each other. They pull for their city.



It is a fitting place to gather as our nation reflects on the state of our union. This is a difficult task. Many have spent the past year anxious, angry, afraid. We all feel the fault lines of a fractured country. We hear the voices of Americans who feel forgotten and forsaken.