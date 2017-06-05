Accessibility links

London Bridge Attack Aftermath

London police carry out more raids in connection with their investigation into Saturday's attack that killed seven people and wounded more than 50 others.
Armed police officers stand near the site where attackers crashed their van after running over pedestrians on London Bridge, next to Borough Market in central London, June 5, 2017.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, right, speaks during a media conference at London Bridge, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks in the heart of London on Saturday.
Forensic police investigate around the Borough Market and London Bridge area of London, June 5, 2017.
Pedestrians walk by newly installed barriers on Westminster Bridge in London, June 5, 2017.
