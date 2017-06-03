Van Hits Pedestrians on London Bridge, Stabbings Reported Nearby

An unmarked van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge in the British capital late Saturday evening, striking a number of people and reportedly causing multiple deaths. There also were reports that attackers had stabbed people near the scene of the road terror.

British police responded in force to what they described as a "major security incident" and closed the bridge and nearby roads to all traffic. Subway service to London Bridge station also was halted by underground railway officials, and armed police were patrolling the area.

Prime Minister Theresa May was briefed by security officials and monitoring the situation, her office at 10 Downing Street said. In Washington, President Donald Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, said U.S. security officials were following the events in London closely, and that Trump was up to date on the details.

The carnage occurred near the southern end of London Bridge, which crosses the River Thames between central London and a South London neighborhood known as Borough Market. Police tweeted that they are also responding to an incident in the Vauxhall area and urged people in all three areas to get to safe locations.

​Many people witnessed what took place and gave their accounts to police and reporters. Most said they saw a white van heading toward Borough Market veer off the roadway at high speed and drive into pedestrians; about five to eight people who had been walking across the bridge were hit and thrown to the pavement.

Other witnesses said they saw people who had been stabbed in a restaurant close to Borough Market.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any of the details of what apparently was an attack, not an accident.

It was not clear whether any of the attackers were apprehended. A taxi driver who had been crossing the bridge at the time told LBC Radio in London he believed the white van re-entered the roadway after hitting pedestrians, then sped off into south London.

Saturday's incident came less than two weeks after a terror attack in Manchester, England, killed 23 people following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande. The pop star, who was badly shaken by the attack but uninjured, was scheduled to return to Manchester Sunday to perform a benefit concert for victims of the suicide attack and their families.

