London Prepares for Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is being held Monday at London’s historic Westminster Abbey.

Her body has been lying in state since Wednesday at Westminster Hall, where thousands of mourners have filed past her coffin to pay their respects.

Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world have flown into London to attend Elizabeth’s funeral which is certain to be full of British pomp and circumstance.

The queen is reported to have had a hand in planning some of the details of her final farewell.

The dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, will preside over the service; the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver a sermon. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed to her office by the queen just two days before Elizabeth died, will read a lesson.

The queen’s coffin will be carried Monday morning to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy that will be drawn by 142 sailors. The carriage also was used for the funeral of Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, in 1952.

Westminster Abbey also was the site of Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 and her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

After the funeral, King Charles III and other members of the royal family, in a walking procession, will accompany Elizabeth’s coffin to Wellington Arch, Elizabeth’s last stop before her burial at Windsor Castle.

Britain’s last state funeral was held almost 60 years ago for Winston Churchill, the prime minister who led Britain to a World War II victory.